Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s current trading price is -86.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.30 and $2.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.51 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

The stock of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) is currently priced at $0.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.3799 after opening at $0.368. The day’s lowest price was $0.3351 before the stock closed at $0.37.

The market performance of Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.65 on 02/10/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.30 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.31M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7256, with a change in price of -1.5378. Similarly, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. recorded 526,681 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HILS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HILS Stock Stochastic Average

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.28%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.96% and 53.52%, respectively.

HILS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HILS has fallen by 0.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.45%.