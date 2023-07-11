FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. FingerMotion Inc.’s current trading price is -43.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 796.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.62 and $9.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.61 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

The stock price for FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) currently stands at $5.56. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.6681 after starting at $4.84. The stock’s lowest price was $4.65 before closing at $4.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FingerMotion Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.80 on 10/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.62 on 09/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 283.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 278.83M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.94, with a change in price of +2.44. Similarly, FingerMotion Inc. recorded 408,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNGR stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

FNGR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FingerMotion Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.54%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.62% and 92.94%, respectively.

FNGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 97.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 78.21%. The price of FNGR fallen by 302.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 85.95%.