EVLO: A Tale of Ups & Downs – -88.04% loss in 6 Months, 53.08% in 30 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -89.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -88.04%. The price of EVLO increased 53.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.62%.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) current stock price is $3.23. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.39 after opening at $2.50. The stock’s lowest point was $2.38 before it closed at $2.31.

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $65.80 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.49 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of EVLO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -95.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 564.61%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.49 and $65.80. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.96 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.09M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.08, with a change in price of -13.04. Similarly, Evelo Biosciences Inc. recorded 382,119 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.14%.

EVLO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Evelo Biosciences Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 46.40%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.94% and 25.59%, respectively.