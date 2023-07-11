ETSY’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -21.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -22.24%. The price of ETSY fallen by 7.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.80%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has a current stock price of $93.77. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $85.86 after opening at $82.28. The stock’s low for the day was $81.90, and it eventually closed at $85.83.

Etsy Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $149.91 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $78.24, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -37.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.85%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $78.24 and $149.91. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.27 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.33 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.61B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Etsy Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Etsy Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 100.43, with a change in price of -39.36. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 3,465,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.43%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Etsy Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 63.78%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.65% and 18.98%, respectively.