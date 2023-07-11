Equitrans Midstream Corporation: Analyzing ETRN Stock Trends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) current stock price is $9.19. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $9.265 after opening at $9.20. The stock’s lowest point was $9.12 before it closed at $9.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.90 on 08/18/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.60 on 04/20/23.

52-week price history of ETRN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s current trading price is -7.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.60 and $9.90. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.32 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.32 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 79.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.01B and boasts a workforce of 766 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Equitrans Midstream Corporation

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Equitrans Midstream Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.56, with a change in price of +2.49. Similarly, Equitrans Midstream Corporation recorded 6,908,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.16%.

ETRN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ETRN stands at 7.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.23.

ETRN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Equitrans Midstream Corporation over the past 50 days is 87.31%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 34.36% and 46.10%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ETRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.80%. The price of ETRN decreased -3.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.87%.