Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -84.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 351.00%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.03 and $0.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 0.76 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.3 million over the last three months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) current stock price is $0.14. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.14 after opening at $0.14. The stock’s lowest point was $0.13 before it closed at $0.14.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $0.90 on 04/28/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.03 on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.22M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1662, with a change in price of -0.0545. Similarly, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited recorded 2,820,560 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.71%.

DXF Stock Stochastic Average

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.71%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.01% and 15.38%, respectively.

DXF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -27.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -36.48%. The price of DXF decreased -27.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.85%.