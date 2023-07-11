DT’s Stock Dilemma: Dynatrace Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) currently has a stock price of $54.63. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $52.80 after opening at $50.86. The lowest recorded price for the day was $50.51 before it closed at $52.77.

In terms of market performance, Dynatrace Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $52.99 on 07/11/23, while the lowest value was $31.54 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of DT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Dynatrace Inc.’s current trading price is 3.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $31.54 and $52.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.92 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.91 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.41B and boasts a workforce of 4180 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dynatrace Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Dynatrace Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.29, with a change in price of +10.19. Similarly, Dynatrace Inc. recorded 2,666,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.95%.

DT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dynatrace Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 99.96%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.87% and 63.12%, respectively.

DT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 42.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 50.70%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DT has fallen by 7.75%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.45%.