DELL Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is $54.97. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $54.88 after an opening price of $53.27. The stock briefly fell to $53.22 before ending the session at $54.87.

In terms of market performance, Dell Technologies Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $54.88 on 07/11/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $32.90 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DELL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is 0.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $32.90 to $54.88. In the Technology sector, the Dell Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.24 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.25B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.40, with a change in price of +12.03. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 4,660,333 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.95%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dell Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 96.57%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.62% and 90.48%, respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 36.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.58%. The price of DELL fallen by 14.78% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.66%.