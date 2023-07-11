Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is $5.20. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.295 after opening at $4.85. The stock touched a low of $4.815 before closing at $4.85.

The market performance of Coherus BioSciences Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $14.11 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.60, recorded on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of CHRS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s current trading price is -63.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.60 and $14.11. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.11 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 469.82M and boasts a workforce of 307 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Coherus BioSciences Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Coherus BioSciences Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.11, with a change in price of -2.83. Similarly, Coherus BioSciences Inc. recorded 2,391,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.24%.

CHRS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coherus BioSciences Inc. over the past 50 days is 34.63%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.87% and 53.36%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CHRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -34.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -49.86%. The price of CHRS leaped by -3.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.78%.