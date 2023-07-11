BVS Stock: Exploring Bioventus Inc.’s Growth

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) currently has a stock price of $3.44. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.53 after opening at $2.91. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.91 before it closed at $2.91.

Bioventus Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.31 on 08/03/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.80 on 03/31/23.

52-week price history of BVS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Bioventus Inc.’s current trading price is -63.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 330.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.80 and $9.31. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 162.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 260.89M and boasts a workforce of 1040 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.88, with a change in price of +1.78. Similarly, Bioventus Inc. recorded 1,261,214 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +107.23%.

BVS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BVS stands at 2.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.14.

BVS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bioventus Inc. over the last 50 days is at 87.61%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 67.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.88% and 23.88%, respectively.

BVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 31.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BVS has fallen by 21.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.03%.