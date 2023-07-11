British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s current trading price is -22.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.64 and $42.47 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.29 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.44 million over the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) stock is currently valued at $32.92. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $33.17 after opening at $33.05. The stock briefly dropped to $32.79 before ultimately closing at $32.83.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $42.47 on 07/19/22 and the lowest value was $31.64 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.04B and boasts a workforce of 50397 employees.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating British American Tobacco p.l.c. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.02, with a change in price of -5.04. Similarly, British American Tobacco p.l.c. recorded 4,318,709 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTI stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

BTI Stock Stochastic Average

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 22.32%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.20% and 62.10%, respectively.

BTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -17.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -19.08%. The price of BTI increased 1.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.13%.