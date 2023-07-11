BKR’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Baker Hughes Company’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is $33.23. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $33.34 after opening at $33.02. It dipped to a low of $32.845 before ultimately closing at $33.11.

The market performance of Baker Hughes Company has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $33.24 on 07/10/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $20.42, recorded on 09/26/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of BKR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Baker Hughes Company’s current trading price is -0.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $20.42 and $33.24. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.77 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 6.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.11B and boasts a workforce of 56000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Baker Hughes Company

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Baker Hughes Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.42, with a change in price of +0.45. Similarly, Baker Hughes Company recorded 6,891,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.37%.

BKR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKR stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

BKR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Baker Hughes Company over the last 50 days is presently at 98.32%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.89% and 90.30%, respectively.

BKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BKR has fallen by 8.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.12%.