Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Beyond Meat Inc.’s current trading price is -65.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.81 and $44.59. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.33 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.77 million observed over the last three months.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has a current stock price of $15.39. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $15.24 after opening at $14.65. The stock’s low for the day was $14.35, and it eventually closed at $14.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $44.59 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $9.81, recorded on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 880.16M and boasts a workforce of 787 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Beyond Meat Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Beyond Meat Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.16, with a change in price of +0.08. Similarly, Beyond Meat Inc. recorded 2,749,364 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.52%.

BYND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Beyond Meat Inc. over the last 50 days is at 93.53%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.27% and 86.75%, respectively.

BYND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 25.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.60%. The price of BYND fallen by 19.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.86%.