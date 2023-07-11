Better Therapeutics Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 30.05M Market Cap

The present stock price for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) is $0.90. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.31 after an opening price of $1.16. The stock briefly fell to $0.81 before ending the session at $1.12.

Better Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.80 on 08/02/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.59 on 03/29/23.

52-week price history of BTTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Better Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -67.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.59 to $2.80. In the Healthcare sector, the Better Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.26 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.17 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.05M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0015, with a change in price of -0.2700. Similarly, Better Therapeutics Inc. recorded 182,833 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.08%.

BTTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.24%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 61.26% and 77.81% respectively.

BTTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -18.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.73%. The price of BTTX fallen by 17.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.67%.