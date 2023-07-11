Behind HP Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, HP Inc. (HPQ) has a stock price of $31.54. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $31.54 after an opening price of $31.13. The day’s lowest price was $31.03, and it closed at $31.13.

HP Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $35.32 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $24.08 on 10/13/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of HPQ Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. HP Inc.’s current trading price is -10.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.01%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $24.08 and $35.32. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.39 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.87B and boasts a workforce of 58000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for HP Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating HP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.61, with a change in price of +1.20. Similarly, HP Inc. recorded 7,274,427 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.96%.

HPQ Stock Stochastic Average

HP Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.65%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.77% and 79.53%, respectively.

HPQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HPQ has fallen by 5.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.70%.