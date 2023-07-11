ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Inc. (ASX) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASX has leaped by -10.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.05%.

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is currently priced at $7.63. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.63 after opening at $7.54. The day’s lowest price was $7.50 before the stock closed at $7.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.03 on 06/13/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.45 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ASX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -15.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.45 and $9.03. The ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 5.77 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.30B and boasts a workforce of 94172 employees.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.60, with a change in price of +0.23. Similarly, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. recorded 5,514,030 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.11%.

ASX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASX stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

ASX Stock Stochastic Average

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 39.91%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.11% and 7.21%, respectively.