Applied Digital Corporation Inc. (APLD) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 350.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 363.13%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APLD has leaped by -6.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.34%.

The current stock price for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is $8.29. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $8.48 after opening at $8.36. It dipped to a low of $7.76 before ultimately closing at $8.37.

In terms of market performance, Applied Digital Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.62 on 06/23/23, while the lowest value was $0.85 on 07/13/22.

52-week price history of APLD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Applied Digital Corporation’s current trading price is -28.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 875.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.85 and $11.62. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.1 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.14 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 231.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 732.01M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.91, with a change in price of +5.26. Similarly, Applied Digital Corporation recorded 4,106,242 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +174.05%.

APLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLD stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

APLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Applied Digital Corporation over the past 50 days is 61.90%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 27.39% and 34.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.