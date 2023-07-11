Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Altice USA Inc.’s current trading price is -75.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.01 and $13.17. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.62 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.86 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has a stock price of $3.18. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.43 after an opening price of $3.34. The day’s lowest price was $3.16, and it closed at $3.33.

Altice USA Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.17 on 07/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.01 on 06/22/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.45B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Altice USA Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Altice USA Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.16, with a change in price of -1.41. Similarly, Altice USA Inc. recorded 4,820,292 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.72%.

ATUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Altice USA Inc. over the last 50 days is 65.73%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 82.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.26% and 94.03%, respectively.

ATUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATUS has fallen by 15.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.30%.