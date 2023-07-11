Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -88.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.07%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.41 and $4.01. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.55 million over the last three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) currently has a stock price of $0.48. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.5099 after opening at $0.4996. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.47 before it closed at $0.50.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.01 on 09/09/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.41, recorded on 06/28/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.69M and boasts a workforce of 34 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5448, with a change in price of -0.1689. Similarly, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. recorded 620,796 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.19%.

How TCRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TCRT stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TCRT Stock Stochastic Average

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 22.88%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.32% and 65.73%, respectively.

TCRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -26.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TCRT has fallen by 1.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.69%.