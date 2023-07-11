Akumin Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 14.57M Market Cap

Akumin Inc. (AKU) current stock price is $0.16. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.171 after opening at $0.168. The stock’s lowest point was $0.16 before it closed at $0.17.

The market performance of Akumin Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.31 on 09/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.15, recorded on 07/06/23.

52-week price history of AKU Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Akumin Inc.’s current trading price is -92.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.15 and $2.31. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Akumin Inc. (AKU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.57M and boasts a workforce of 3631 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6132, with a change in price of -1.0370. Similarly, Akumin Inc. recorded 324,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.42%.

AKU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Akumin Inc. over the last 50 days is at 2.12%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 4.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.99% and 5.24%, respectively.

AKU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -77.32%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -80.57%. The price of AKU decreased -59.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.44%.