A Deep Dive into Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock Performance

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has a current stock price of $0.71. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.75 after opening at $0.7265. The stock’s low for the day was $0.70, and it eventually closed at $0.74.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.86 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.66 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of TUP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -94.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.66 and $12.86. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.75 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.32M and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Tupperware Brands Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tupperware Brands Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7472, with a change in price of -3.4200. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 2,179,669 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.81%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tupperware Brands Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 7.25%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.15% and 9.40%, respectively.

TUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -82.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -83.72%. The price of TUP leaped by -26.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.25%.