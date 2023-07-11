A Closer Look at Realty Income Corporation (O) Stock Gains

Realty Income Corporation (O) current stock price is $59.32. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $59.66 after opening at $59.48. The stock’s lowest point was $59.175 before it closed at $59.57.

The stock market performance of Realty Income Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $75.11 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $55.50, recorded on 10/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of O Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Realty Income Corporation’s current trading price is -21.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $55.50 and $75.11. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Realty Income Corporation (O) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.16B and boasts a workforce of 391 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Realty Income Corporation

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Realty Income Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.74, with a change in price of -7.83. Similarly, Realty Income Corporation recorded 3,968,410 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.66%.

O Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for O stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

O Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Realty Income Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 21.96%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.16% and 35.89%, respectively.

O Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.48%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -6.42%. The price of O decreased -2.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.79%.