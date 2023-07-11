A Closer Look at CBL International Limited (BANL) Stock Gains

The present stock price for CBL International Limited (BANL) is $4.44. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.52 after an opening price of $4.22. The stock briefly fell to $3.72 before ending the session at $3.80.

52-week price history of BANL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CBL International Limited’s current trading price is -79.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.04%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.30 and $21.53. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.9 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CBL International Limited (BANL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.07M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining BANL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BANL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BANL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CBL International Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.57%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.72%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.16% and 83.57%, respectively.

BANL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 0.45% this year. The price of BANL fallen by 61.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 41.40%.