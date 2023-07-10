WW International Inc. (WW) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WW International Inc.’s current trading price is -15.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.39%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.28 and $10.02. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.8 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for WW International Inc. (WW) currently stands at $8.51. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.5888 after starting at $7.73. The stock’s lowest price was $7.69 before closing at $8.26.

In terms of market performance, WW International Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.02 on 05/08/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.28 on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 104.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 604.14M and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

WW International Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating WW International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.20, with a change in price of +4.18. Similarly, WW International Inc. recorded 6,399,449 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +93.61%.

WW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for WW International Inc. over the last 50 days is 64.03%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 88.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.97% and 81.81%, respectively.

WW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 120.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 98.32%. The price of WW fallen by 19.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.61%.