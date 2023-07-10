Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Wells Fargo & Company’s current trading price is -12.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $35.25 and $48.84. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 13.5 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 21.49 million observed over the last three months.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has a current stock price of $42.77. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $43.43 after opening at $42.59. The stock’s low for the day was $42.59, and it eventually closed at $42.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Wells Fargo & Company has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $48.84 on 02/14/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $35.25, recorded on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 160.93B and boasts a workforce of 235591 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Wells Fargo & Company as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.11, with a change in price of -4.74. Similarly, Wells Fargo & Company recorded 23,007,844 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.98%.

How WFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WFC stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

WFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wells Fargo & Company over the past 50 days is 88.23%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 74.44%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.77% and 88.94%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 3.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.28%. The price of WFC fallen by 3.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.75%.