Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Weave Communications Inc.’s current trading price is -9.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 216.07%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.35 and $11.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.76 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.7 million over the last 3 months.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) stock is currently valued at $10.59. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.5081 after opening at $11.42. The stock briefly dropped to $10.54 before ultimately closing at $11.42.

In terms of market performance, Weave Communications Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.68 on 07/06/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.35 on 07/18/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 104.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 761.95M and boasts a workforce of 806 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.28, with a change in price of +5.15. Similarly, Weave Communications Inc. recorded 525,611 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +94.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEAV stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

WEAV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Weave Communications Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 85.73%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.15% and 90.51% respectively.

WEAV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 131.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 135.33%. The price of WEAV increased 37.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.22%.