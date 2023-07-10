VRM Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is $1.78. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.80 after an opening price of $1.54. The stock briefly fell to $1.535 before ending the session at $1.52.

In terms of market performance, Vroom Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.76 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.73 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of VRM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Vroom Inc.’s current trading price is -35.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.73 to $2.76. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Vroom Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 108.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 211.00M and boasts a workforce of 1323 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9793, with a change in price of +0.7300. Similarly, Vroom Inc. recorded 2,616,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.52%.

Examining VRM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRM stands at 2.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.38.

VRM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vroom Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.12%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.82% and 85.21%, respectively.

VRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 74.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 66.36%. The price of VRM fallen by 91.40% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.38%.