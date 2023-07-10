Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -42.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.30%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.93 and $15.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.51 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.8 million over the last three months.

At present, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has a stock price of $9.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.19 after an opening price of $9.01. The day’s lowest price was $9.01, and it closed at $9.14.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.80 on 07/19/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.93 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.31B and boasts a workforce of 98103 employees.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Vodafone Group Public Limited Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.80, with a change in price of -2.56. Similarly, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company recorded 6,579,116 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VOD stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

VOD Stock Stochastic Average

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.69% and 34.25%, respectively.

VOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VOD has leaped by -6.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.33%.