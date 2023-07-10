TTOO’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -91.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -92.86%. The price of TTOO fallen by 45.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 64.29%.

The stock price for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) currently stands at $0.12. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.134 after starting at $0.1001. The stock’s lowest price was $0.0903 before closing at $0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

T2 Biosystems Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.00 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.05 on 06/12/23.

52-week price history of TTOO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current trading price is -99.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.05 and $15.00. The T2 Biosystems Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 280.66 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 31.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.10M and boasts a workforce of 158 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3549, with a change in price of -1.2950. Similarly, T2 Biosystems Inc. recorded 22,259,408 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.84%.

TTOO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 19.30%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.25%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.34% and 44.95%, respectively.