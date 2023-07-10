TMC the metals company Inc.: Analyzing TMC Stock Trends

The stock price for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) currently stands at $2.53. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.54 after starting at $2.18. The stock’s lowest price was $2.155 before closing at $2.03.

In terms of market performance, TMC the metals company Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.56 on 07/05/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.51 on 12/23/22.

52-week price history of TMC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. TMC the metals company Inc.’s current trading price is -1.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 395.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.51 to $2.56. In the Basic Materials sector, the TMC the metals company Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 9.13 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.07 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 222.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 569.71M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.96, with a change in price of +1.44. Similarly, TMC the metals company Inc. recorded 1,782,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +132.11%.

Examining TMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, TMC the metals company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.43%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.20% and 90.18% respectively.

TMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 228.57%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 219.89%. The price of TMC fallen by 273.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 70.95%.