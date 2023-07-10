The Walt Disney Company Inc. (DIS) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.22%. The price of DIS leaped by -4.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.39%.

The stock price for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) currently stands at $88.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $89.73 after starting at $88.31. The stock’s lowest price was $88.08 before closing at $88.64.

In terms of market performance, The Walt Disney Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $126.48 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $84.07 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of DIS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Walt Disney Company’s current trading price is -30.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$84.07 and $126.48. The The Walt Disney Company’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 4.64 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 12.7 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 162.16B and boasts a workforce of 220000 employees.

The Walt Disney Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating The Walt Disney Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 95.68, with a change in price of -19.63. Similarly, The Walt Disney Company recorded 11,089,728 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.23%.

DIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DIS stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

DIS Stock Stochastic Average

The Walt Disney Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.07%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.76% and 24.07%, respectively.