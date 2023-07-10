The Psychology of SoundHound AI Inc. Inc. (SOUN) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 105.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 207.63%. The price of SOUN fallen by 38.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.33%.

Currently, the stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $3.63. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.85 after opening at $3.62. The stock touched a low of $3.55 before closing at $3.52.

In terms of market performance, SoundHound AI Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.11 on 06/29/23, while the lowest value was $0.93 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -28.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 290.32%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.93 and $5.11. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 17.21 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 14.73 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 765.20M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for SoundHound AI Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.92, with a change in price of -0.33. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 14,283,921 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.33%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

SoundHound AI Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 48.43%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.58% and 60.15%, respectively.