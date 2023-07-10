The LSF Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Laird Superfood Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) stock is currently valued at $0.88. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.85 after opening at $0.83. The stock briefly dropped to $0.78 before ultimately closing at $0.82.

Laird Superfood Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.92 on 08/17/22 and a low of $0.65 for the same time frame on 05/31/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of LSF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Laird Superfood Inc.’s current trading price is -69.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.65 to $2.92. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Laird Superfood Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.34 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.23110.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.80M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8988, with a change in price of -0.2799. Similarly, Laird Superfood Inc. recorded 60,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.92%.

Examining LSF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LSF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LSF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Laird Superfood Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 30.39%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 36.37% and 45.15% respectively.

LSF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.69%. The price of LSF increased 6.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.74%.