The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Coca-Cola Company’s current trading price is -8.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $54.01 and $65.47. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 14.55 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 13.45 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $59.76. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $60.495 after opening at $60.31. It dipped to a low of $59.73 before ultimately closing at $60.56.

The Coca-Cola Company’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $65.47 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value being $54.01 on 10/10/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 261.90B and boasts a workforce of 82500 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Coca-Cola Company

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Coca-Cola Company as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.45, with a change in price of +0.14. Similarly, The Coca-Cola Company recorded 13,724,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.23%.

How KO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KO stands at 1.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

KO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company over the past 50 days is 7.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.96% and 36.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

KO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.05% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.02%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KO has leaped by -0.91%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.43%.