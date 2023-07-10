Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current trading price is -30.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.78 and $11.44. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 14.5 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 13.56 million observed over the last three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) current stock price is $7.96. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $8.01 after opening at $7.83. The stock’s lowest point was $7.81 before it closed at $7.83.

In terms of market performance, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.44 on 01/12/23, while the lowest value was $6.78 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.52B and boasts a workforce of 34004 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.52, with a change in price of -2.30. Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded 11,630,285 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.42%.

How TEVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over the last 50 days is at 41.18%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 93.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.62% and 66.76%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.56%. The price of TEVA increased 10.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.15%.