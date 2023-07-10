Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -12.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 169.55%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $101.81 and $314.67. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 113.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 138.51 million over the last three months.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has a current stock price of $274.43. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $280.78 after opening at $278.43. The stock’s low for the day was $273.77, and it eventually closed at $276.54.

The market performance of Tesla Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $314.67 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $101.81, recorded on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 876.49B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Tesla Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 200.86, with a change in price of +77.54. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 144,182,016 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.38%.

How TSLA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tesla Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 92.55%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.64% and 92.54%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 122.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 141.49%. The price of TSLA fallen by 24.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.57%.