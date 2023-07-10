Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tellurian Inc.’s current trading price is -70.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.94 and $4.89 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 11.9 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 9.69 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is $1.43. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.45 after an opening price of $1.32. The stock briefly fell to $1.31 before ending the session at $1.30.

Tellurian Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.89 on 08/23/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.94 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 731.70M and boasts a workforce of 171 employees.

Tellurian Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Tellurian Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3413, with a change in price of -0.3800. Similarly, Tellurian Inc. recorded 10,898,376 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.99%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TELL stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

TELL Stock Stochastic Average

Tellurian Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.10%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.58% and 68.02%, respectively.

TELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -14.88% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.82%. The price of TELL fallen by 15.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.42%.