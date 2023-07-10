TDOC Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is $23.25. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $23.00 after opening at $22.76. It dipped to a low of $22.47 before ultimately closing at $22.57.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $44.66 on 07/20/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $21.60 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of TDOC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Teladoc Health Inc.’s current trading price is -47.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $21.60 and $44.66. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.65 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.9 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.69B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Teladoc Health Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Teladoc Health Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.42, with a change in price of -6.78. Similarly, Teladoc Health Inc. recorded 3,846,245 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.53%.

TDOC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDOC stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

TDOC Stock Stochastic Average

Teladoc Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 17.04%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 22.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.55% and 21.81%, respectively.

TDOC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -1.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TDOC has leaped by -7.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.18%.