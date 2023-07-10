Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current trading price is -96.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.96%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.25 and $8.43. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.6 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is currently priced at $0.26. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.285 after opening at $0.267. The day’s lowest price was $0.26 before the stock closed at $0.29.

Tattooed Chef Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.43 on 08/18/22 and the lowest value was $0.25 on 07/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -82.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.10M and boasts a workforce of 940 employees.

Tattooed Chef Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tattooed Chef Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0953, with a change in price of -0.9800. Similarly, Tattooed Chef Inc. recorded 1,335,753 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTCF stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

TTCF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.72%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 4.17% and 3.43% respectively.

TTCF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -78.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TTCF has leaped by -54.84%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -51.85%.