SYTA’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -59.48%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -65.56%. The price of SYTA decreased -42.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.27%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) current stock price is $0.06. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.0648 after opening at $0.0569. The stock’s lowest point was $0.054 before it closed at $0.06.

In terms of market performance, Siyata Mobile Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.09 on 07/08/22, while the lowest value was $0.05 on 06/27/23.

52-week price history of SYTA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current trading price is -94.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.76%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.05 and $1.09. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 25.7 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 5.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.70M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Siyata Mobile Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1333, with a change in price of -0.0908. Similarly, Siyata Mobile Inc. recorded 5,222,024 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.42%.

SYTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYTA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

SYTA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Siyata Mobile Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 12.62%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.84% and 10.53%, respectively.