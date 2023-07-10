SWAV: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 27.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SWAV has leaped by -9.92%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.31%.

Shockwave Medical Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $320.54 on 10/26/22 and the lowest value was $172.50 on 01/20/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SWAV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Shockwave Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -18.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$172.50 and $320.54. The Shockwave Medical Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.63 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.66 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.90B and boasts a workforce of 1001 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 250.48, with a change in price of +81.32. Similarly, Shockwave Medical Inc. recorded 590,837 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.07%.

SWAV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWAV stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

SWAV Stock Stochastic Average

Shockwave Medical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.29%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.46% and 10.61%, respectively.