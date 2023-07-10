Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sunrun Inc.’s current trading price is -56.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.55 and $39.13. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.08 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.95 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has a stock price of $17.06. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.33 after an opening price of $16.51. The day’s lowest price was $16.50, and it closed at $16.80.

Sunrun Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $39.13 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $14.55 on 05/19/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.56B and boasts a workforce of 12408 employees.

Sunrun Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Sunrun Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.50, with a change in price of -6.29. Similarly, Sunrun Inc. recorded 9,511,829 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RUN stands at 1.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

RUN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sunrun Inc. over the last 50 days is 36.39%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 22.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.27% and 16.32%, respectively.

RUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RUN has leaped by -11.65%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.48%.