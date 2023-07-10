Starbucks Corporation: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 110.28B Market Cap

The stock of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently priced at $98.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $96.66 after opening at $95.99. The day’s lowest price was $95.55 before the stock closed at $96.05.

Starbucks Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $115.48 on 05/01/23 and a low of $75.73 for the same time frame on 07/13/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SBUX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Starbucks Corporation’s current trading price is -15.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.58%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $75.73 and $115.48. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.61 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.28B and boasts a workforce of 402000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Starbucks Corporation

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Starbucks Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.90, with a change in price of -10.34. Similarly, Starbucks Corporation recorded 6,212,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.53%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Starbucks Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 13.20%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.48% and 17.84%, respectively.

SBUX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -1.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SBUX has fallen by 0.21%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.94%.