Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Southwestern Energy Company’s current trading price is -29.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.57 and $8.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 17.52 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 20.86 million over the last three months.

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is currently priced at $5.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.02 after opening at $5.77. The day’s lowest price was $5.77 before the stock closed at $5.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Southwestern Energy Company had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.39 on 08/23/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.57 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.37B and boasts a workforce of 1118 employees.

Southwestern Energy Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Southwestern Energy Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.16, with a change in price of +0.49. Similarly, Southwestern Energy Company recorded 23,799,619 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

SWN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Southwestern Energy Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.75%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.78% and 79.91%, respectively.

SWN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SWN has fallen by 14.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.17%.