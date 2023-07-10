Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Snowflake Inc.’s current trading price is -18.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $119.27 and $205.66. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.5 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.35 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is $167.10. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $176.41 after opening at $173.37. The stock touched a low of $170.49 before closing at $170.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Snowflake Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $205.66 on 08/26/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $119.27 on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 56.12B and boasts a workforce of 5884 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Snowflake Inc.

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Snowflake Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 157.26, with a change in price of +4.64. Similarly, Snowflake Inc. recorded 6,117,877 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.87%.

How SNOW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNOW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SNOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Snowflake Inc. over the last 50 days is at 48.49%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.31% and 21.04%, respectively.

SNOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 37.46%. The price of SNOW leaped by -1.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.05%.