Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -24.06% in 6 Months, Down 19.30% in 30 Days

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.85 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.32 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of SIRI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -35.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.32 and $6.85. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 11.73 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 16.61 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.18B and boasts a workforce of 5869 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.91, with a change in price of -0.27. Similarly, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. recorded 16,892,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.72%.

SIRI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 85.28%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 80.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.91% and 90.09%, respectively.

SIRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -23.80% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -24.06%. The price of SIRI fallen by 19.30% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.77%.