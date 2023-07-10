Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Shopify Inc.’s current trading price is -8.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $23.63 and $67.36. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.22 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 15.46 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is $61.40. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $63.33 after opening at $62.11. It dipped to a low of $61.60 before ultimately closing at $61.67.

Shopify Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $67.36 on 06/16/23, with the lowest value being $23.63 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.08B and boasts a workforce of 11600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Shopify Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Shopify Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 28 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.72, with a change in price of +12.60. Similarly, Shopify Inc. recorded 16,278,503 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.87%.

How SHOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHOP stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

SHOP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Shopify Inc. over the past 50 days is 71.52%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 21.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 33.68% and 47.90%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SHOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 76.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 70.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SHOP has fallen by 3.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.95%.