SCWorx Corp. (WORX Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) currently has a stock price of $0.35. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.46 after opening at $0.31. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.3051 before it closed at $0.29.

SCWorx Corp.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.03 on 07/19/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.20 on 06/02/23.

52-week price history of WORX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. SCWorx Corp.’s current trading price is -66.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.20 and $1.03. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 18.32 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.80M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3466, with a change in price of -0.0865. Similarly, SCWorx Corp. recorded 3,040,698 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.86%.

WORX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WORX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

WORX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. over the last 50 days is at 19.38%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 19.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.56% and 18.76%, respectively.

WORX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WORX has fallen by 64.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.46%.