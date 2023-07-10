Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Schlumberger Limited’s current trading price is -10.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $30.65 and $59.45. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 23.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 9.37 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) currently stands at $53.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $53.62 after starting at $48.94. The stock’s lowest price was $48.81 before closing at $49.12.

In terms of market performance, Schlumberger Limited had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $59.45 on 01/24/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $30.65 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.01B and boasts a workforce of 99000 employees.

Schlumberger Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 25 analysts are rating Schlumberger Limited as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.97, with a change in price of -3.01. Similarly, Schlumberger Limited recorded 9,664,376 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLB stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

SLB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Schlumberger Limited over the last 50 days is 97.52%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.57%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.28% and 88.02%, respectively.

SLB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.19%. The price of SLB fallen by 13.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.07%.