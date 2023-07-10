Roku Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Roku Inc. (ROKU) currently stands at $66.16. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $64.4899 after starting at $61.85. The stock’s lowest price was $61.85 before closing at $62.83.

Roku Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $97.93 on 07/21/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $38.26 on 12/28/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ROKU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Roku Inc.’s current trading price is -32.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $38.26 to $97.93. In the Communication Services sector, the Roku Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.67B and boasts a workforce of 3600 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.85, with a change in price of +10.69. Similarly, Roku Inc. recorded 7,976,277 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.30%.

Examining ROKU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROKU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ROKU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Roku Inc. over the last 50 days is 60.54%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 36.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.75% and 21.23%, respectively.

ROKU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 62.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 54.72%. The price of ROKU leaped by -2.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.44%.